Tenney responds to Biden's State of the Union address

Press release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) tonight issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“Tonight, President Biden once again tried to take a victory lap despite the endless crises caused by his administration,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “From the economy to national security, the President has continued to fail this country. The list is endless, but to start, inflation has risen over 13%, 4.5 million illegal aliens have flooded across our Southern Border, and homicides are up 13% since Joe Biden took office.

“Despite Biden’s disastrous presidency, our Republican House Majority is committed to delivering real results for the American people. In the first month that Republicans have been in the Majority, we have fully reopened the Capitol to the American People, voted to defund Biden’s 87,000 new IRS Agents, established a bipartisan Select Committee to hold the Chinese Communist Party Accountable, stood up for the right to life and voted to end unconstitutional and overreaching vaccine mandates.

“Republicans will continue fighting to preserve our self-governing Constitutional Republic and defend our individual rights. We will keep our communities safe, make life more affordable, and make the government more transparent. And we will always hold Joe Biden and the federal bureaucracy accountable to the American people.”