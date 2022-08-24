Tenney wins GOP primary for NY-24

Rep. Claudia Tenney won the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday for the newly formed NY-24 Congressional District with 17,470 votes, or 53.9 of the total ballots cast.

Mario Fratto came in second with 13,0258 votes or 40.2 percent.

George Phillips, who was on the ballot but didn't campaign, received 1,939 votes, or 6 percent.

In Genesee County, Tenney received 1,162 votes, Fratto, 1,054, and Phillips, 107. There were five write-in votes.

Tenney currently represents the 22nd Congressional District in Central New York.

Democrat Steven Holden and Tenney will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for the NY-24.