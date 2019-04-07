Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 7, 2019 - 5:20pm

The Batavian wins three awards from New York Press Association for 2018 coverage

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, news, notify.

sportnewswinnernypa2019.jpeg

Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian, received three awards in the annual Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the New York Press Association.

Owens won first place for spot news photography and education coverage and second place for elections/politics coverage.

nypaawrdeducation2018.jpeg

The five stories submitted for education coverage where:

electionsnypa2018.jpeg

The five stories submitted for elections/politics coverage were:

Mark Gutman, photographer for the Batavia Daily News, was also honored with two awards, including second place for photographer of the year. He also received third place for sports feature photo.

Mallory Diefenbach, staff writer with the Batavia Daily News, won second place for health coverage. Jessica Dillon received first place for agriculture coverage. John Anderson and Zach Lyman won first place for best use of video. John Anderson placed second for best column. John Anderson, Scott DeSmit, and Matt Leader received first place for in-depth reporting. 

The Batavian was judged in Division I. The Batavia Daily News in Division II.

April 7, 2019 - 5:41pm
Daniel Norstrand
Daniel Norstrand's picture
Offline
Last seen: 6 hours 47 min ago
Joined: Jul 18 2016 - 10:27am

Quite a haul. Congrats.

Top
April 8, 2019 - 2:01am
C. M. Barons
C. M. Barons's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 hours 32 min ago
Joined: Jul 29 2008 - 11:56pm

Congratulations, Howard.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button