The Batavian wins three awards from New York Press Association for 2018 coverage
Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian, received three awards in the annual Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the New York Press Association.
Owens won first place for spot news photography and education coverage and second place for elections/politics coverage.
The five stories submitted for education coverage where:
- Adoption of 'Norms' at Alexander Board of Education retreat may have violated state's Open Meetings Law
- Five school districts in Genesee County restrict speech for board members
- Group of Alexander parents express frustration at how school district is handling discipline, student safety
- NYSSBA deputy director addresses confusion about free speech rights of school board members
- Parents in Alexander express concern school district is double dipping with new use fees
The five stories submitted for elections/politics coverage were:
- Before Larry Piegza wore a MAGA hat, he attacked Trump's alleged ties to Putin
- Collins mum on substance of insider trading charges, refuses to take questions at press conference
- Collins says he's innocent and he may have narrow path to beat insider trading case
- Langworthy vows GOP will replace Collins with candidate who supports Trump's agenda
- Profile: Nate McMurray, Democratic capitalist, bucking the trend of his party
Mark Gutman, photographer for the Batavia Daily News, was also honored with two awards, including second place for photographer of the year. He also received third place for sports feature photo.
Mallory Diefenbach, staff writer with the Batavia Daily News, won second place for health coverage. Jessica Dillon received first place for agriculture coverage. John Anderson and Zach Lyman won first place for best use of video. John Anderson placed second for best column. John Anderson, Scott DeSmit, and Matt Leader received first place for in-depth reporting.
The Batavian was judged in Division I. The Batavia Daily News in Division II.
Quite a haul. Congrats.
Congratulations, Howard.
