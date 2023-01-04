January 4, 2023 - 1:00pm
The Batavian's 10 most viewed stories in 2022
posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian, top posts, news.
I forgot to post this on Jan. 1, but here are the ten most viewed stories on The Batavian in 2022.
- Actor and business owner Wendy Williams passes, press release
- Ground shifts under Pembroke family home, forced to evacuate with help of volunteer firefighters, by Howard Owens
- Homicide investigation underway at dairy farm in Alexander, by Howard Owens
- U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services in Batavia, by Joanne Beck
- Batavia man wins $1 million with lottery scratcher, press release
- Genesee County travel ban to be partially lifted at noon, press release
- With an agreement to buy O'Lacy's in hand, Christiano promises continuation of the Irish pub theme, by Mike Pettinella
- Pavilion campground venture merges entrepreneurship with family values, by Joanne Beck
- Citizen alerts police to suspicious activity, two men accused of trying to steal heavy equipment, by Howard Owens
- Genesee County declares State of Emergency, institutes travel ban, press release
The Batavian was visited by users more than 5.7 million times in 2022, and the site received 9,639,357 page views.
Thank you for your continued support of The Batavian.
