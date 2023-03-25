The Firing Pin range destroyed by fire, heavy smoke damage in retail store

It's good news, Bergen Fire Chief Kevin Bruton said this evening after a structure fire at The Firing Pin, 8240 Buffalo Road, that the building was still in tact.

It's even better news that nobody was hurt.

It's not easy heading to a fire, listening to dispatchers report flames showing, for a popular business such as The Firing Pin, which stocks live ammunition.

"It's very difficult to listen to something like that," Bruton said. "People are the biggest priorities, but now they're surrounded by dangerous things that under heat and fire aren't really good to be around."

When Bruton arrived on scene, he learned all occupants exited the building safely.

He could see heavy smoke in the sky as he left the Village of Bergen and immediately requested a second alarm, he said.

The fire seems to have started near the back of the building, in the firing range, Bruton said. The cause is still under investigation.

There was heavy smoke damage throughout the building, including the front retail store.

"Luckily, the fire didn't get down to the walls and take up that whole building," Bruton said. "There is still a lot of smoke damage and I honestly don't know what the inside condition is of that building, so I can't really comment on that."

"Right now, we've got a good portion of it still standing so it's pretty awesome," Bruton said. "Right now everything's under investigation as to what happened, but everybody's safe, and, you know, it's gonna be a long night."

Among the responding departments were Stafford, Town of Batavia, Churchville, and Brockport.

Photos and interview by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.