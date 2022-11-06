Three questions for the NY-24 candidates

The race for the redistricted NY-24 is between Claudia Tenney and Steve Holden. We emailed both campaigns three questions with the intent of publishing their verbatim answers. (NOTE: For the first hour or so this post was up, we said Mr. Holden did not respond; however, he had responded but the response did not come up in a search of my inbox. The campaign resent the answers and we were able to locate the original, timely response, using that sender's name in search. We've added his answers.)

What can you do as a member of Congress to make Congress less partisan and more productive? Would you renounce party membership if it would help Congress serve the American people better?

HOLDEN: Now more than ever, our country needs political leaders who understand service and sacrifice, who are skilled and practiced in servant leadership, and who are trained to work with diverse teams to overcome obstacles and accomplish their missions. As a veteran with 20 years of military experience, both at home and abroad, I have those skills. I believe that members on both sides of the aisle will realize quickly that I am mission-oriented and eager to work with anyone and everyone, regardless of their party affiliation, to address the many challenges we face. I do not see members of the other party as the enemy, and I will always consider all opinions and ideas on their merit.

All that one person can do is be true to the oath that we swear as Congressional representatives “...I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter...” I will take that oath seriously. I don’t believe that renouncing party membership will help to better serve the American people. I am a proud Democrat, but I am also my own man.

If given the honor of serving in Congress, I will represent everyone in the 24th district, whether they voted for me or not. I am proud to have garnered the support of Republicans like Geneseo resident Dick Platt, a veteran of the Korean War, and many others whom I have met on this journey. I will never let my party affiliation prevent me from supporting legislation that I believe is good for America and good for the people in my district, regardless of who proposes it. That is how I will fulfill my oath.

TENNEY: As I took my oath of office last February, I was honored to reaffirm the bipartisan commitment to civility I first took as a member of Congress in 2017. If voters in New York’s 24th Congressional District return me to Washington as their representative, I will continue working with my colleagues - Republicans and Democrats alike - to promote constructive discourse, model positive leadership, and advance productive policies. Our country faces many challenges today. From rising crime to soaring inflation, families and small businesses are hurting. Our nation needs principled leadership now more than ever, and I have a strong record in Congress of working together to find solutions that deliver real results for seniors, families, and small businesses. After hearing heartbreaking stories from countless individuals across New York State who were locked out of nursing homes and cut off from their loved ones during the pandemic, I introduced the bipartisan Essential Caregivers Act. This bill ensures residents of long-term care facilities never again suffer alone in isolation without the support of their families, as thousands were forced to do in New York. This bill is a bipartisan win, with nearly 80 cosponsors from both parties. It is a compassionate policy solution that will meaningfully enhance the quality of life for seniors and their families. I am a lifelong registered Republican. I would not, nor is it necessary, to renounce my party affiliation. I would not advise anyone to do that, as robust debate in our free marketplace of ideas is the cornerstone of our Constitutional Republic.

What could you do as a member of Congress to bring more new businesses, start-up, homegrown businesses to Genesee County, to foster entrepreneurship in Genesee County?

HOLDEN: As a small business owner, myself, I know how difficult New York State makes it for entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to start and grow a business. Our state is routinely ranked as the worst place to do business in New York State. One initiative that would act as a strong incentive for entrepreneurship is a measure that I sponsor called the “First Employee Tax Credit.” This proposal is a payroll tax credit to assist small businesses with the disproportionate rise in costs that result from hiring one employee.

Another key factor in creating a climate where entrepreneurship can thrive is ensuring our rural areas have access to broadband. For far too long, broadband access in our rural communities has been nonexistent or inadequate. That is why I led the fight to get the fiber optic tax levied by the state DOT repealed. This particular tax was killing the potential for broadband projects in rural areas, with costs that increased in direct proportion to the length of cable to be installed. In rural areas where miles of cable are often required just to reach a single house, this tax was simply ridiculous. After three years of advocacy and building bipartisan support, I am pleased to report the tax was finally repealed in the latest state budget. This is important progress we will be looking to build on in the coming session.

TENNEY: In both Albany and Washington, I have always fought to put the taxpayers first by upholding free-market principles that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. I grew my family's newspaper and manufacturing business in New York, so I know what small business owners face when trying to grow and thrive in this business-unfriendly state. To help our small business community, in 2017, I stood up to entrenched special interests in New York to support and pass the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which ensured working Americans could keep more of their hard-earned money. Today, while my opponent would eliminate the Trump tax cuts, I am an original cosponsor of the TCJA Permanency Act to make this vital relief permanent for small businesses and families. In addition to easing the tax burden, I am also focused on reducing the regulatory burden small businesses and entrepreneurs increasingly face. President Donald Trump’s administration required two regulations be cut before any one new regulation could be put into place. This was a policy innovation that effectively empowered job creators and small businesses and encouraged greater growth and innovation. The Biden administration has sadly returned to business as usual by once again embracing big government regulatory overreach. This makes it harder than ever for our small businesses and family farms to compete and grow, which is why I am fighting in Washington to restore sanity and discipline to the regulatory process.

What do you think is the best Federal program, and would you fight to keep it if under attack, and what is one Federal program you would cut if you could?

HOLDEN: One area of policy where I am in agreement with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle is the need to provide more funding and support for those who care for our most vulnerable residents. The Cuomo administration neglected this segment of our human services community for years, resulting in wages for direct care providers that were often less than the starting pay at fast food restaurants. Not surprisingly, this has created a crisis-level workforce shortage among the non-profit providers that care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Providers cannot find or retain staff, programs are closing and individuals are not having their needs met. We made some headway in addressing this crisis in this year’s budget, with a 5.4 percent statutory cost-of-living adjustment as well as some recruitment and retention initiatives, but more still needs to be done. There is strong bi-partisan support on this issue, so you can be sure I will be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make more progress.

TENNEY: There are a range of programs at the federal level that responsibly deliver targeted resources to those in need with strong oversight and accountability. One of these programs is the Community Services Block Grant, which provides financial assistance that is specific to local needs to advance core priorities like reducing poverty and increasing self-sufficiency. This program is about providing those in need with a hand-up, not a handout. I also have been honored to support the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program, which provides much-needed assistance to firefighters and first responders, helping fund vitally important training operations and equipment upgrades. But unfortunately, Washington never misses an opportunity to misuse and abuse taxpayer dollars. For instance, following passage of the partisan American Rescue Plan Act, nearly $800 million was spent on stimulus checks for convicted criminals. Then in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, as much as $80 billion was set aside for an army of new IRS agents that would be responsible for launching new audits of low- and middle-income taxpayers. And if all that wasn’t bad enough, President Joe Biden’s recent unilateral and unconstitutional decision to cancel federal student loan debt for high earners was especially egregious. This proposal, which will cost at least $300 billion, bypassed Congress and is blatantly unfair to those who paid off their college debt or who simply chose not to attend. These hardworking Americans are now stuck footing the bill for the 10% of Americans who still have debt outstanding, which includes doctors, lawyers, and other individuals with extremely high earnings potential. These examples are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Washington’s reckless spending. One of my top priorities in Congress to tackle inflation and restore prosperity to our region is to ensure greater fiscal responsibility. We should support those programs that work and eliminate those that do not while enhancing accountability and transparency across the board.