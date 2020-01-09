Local Matters

January 9, 2020 - 11:14am

Top ranked Lady Lancers beat Notre Dame in home opener

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, basketball, Notre Dame, video.
The #1 ranked Class D team in the state, the Elba Lady Lancers, didn't get to play at home until their eighth game this season, making it a big one against archrival Notre Dame, and they walked off the court with a 56-44 win to remain undefeated.

Taylor Augello scored 14 points for Elba. Maddie Muehlig scored 11. Leah Bezon and Brynn Walczak had 10 each.

For Notre Dame, Amelia McCulley led all scorers with 26 points. Morgan Rhodes scored six. Lindsey Weidman scored seven and had 10 rebounds.

