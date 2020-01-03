January 3, 2020 - 3:06pm
Top-ranked Pembroke knocked out of Rotary Tournament by Notre Dame
The Notre Dame girls basketball team, ranked number 19 in the state in Class D, upset the Pembroke Lady Dragons, ranked #4 in Class C, in a first-round Rotary Championship game at GCC on Thursday night.
The Lady Irish won 33-28.
Amelia McCulley (top photo) scored 20 points for ND. Morgan Rhodes scored six.
For Pembroke, Serene Calderon, MacKenna Johnson, and Emily Peters, all scored 6 points each.
Mackenna Johnson
Serene Calderon
Dekari Moss
Montana Weedman