Top-ranked Pembroke knocked out of Rotary Tournament by Notre Dame

The Notre Dame girls basketball team, ranked number 19 in the state in Class D, upset the Pembroke Lady Dragons, ranked #4 in Class C, in a first-round Rotary Championship game at GCC on Thursday night.

The Lady Irish won 33-28.

Amelia McCulley (top photo) scored 20 points for ND. Morgan Rhodes scored six.

For Pembroke, Serene Calderon, MacKenna Johnson, and Emily Peters, all scored 6 points each.

Photos by Philip Casper

Mackenna Johnson

Serene Calderon

Dekari Moss

Montana Weedman