Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 3, 2020 - 3:06pm

Top-ranked Pembroke knocked out of Rotary Tournament by Notre Dame

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, sports, basketball, Notre Dame.

dsc_4934.jpg

The Notre Dame girls basketball team, ranked number 19 in the state in Class D, upset the Pembroke Lady Dragons, ranked #4 in Class C, in a first-round Rotary Championship game at GCC on Thursday night.

The Lady Irish won 33-28.

Amelia McCulley (top photo) scored 20 points for ND. Morgan Rhodes scored six.

For Pembroke, Serene Calderon, MacKenna Johnson, and Emily Peters, all scored 6 points each.

Photos by Philip Casper

dsc_4829.jpg

Mackenna Johnson

dsc_5026.jpg

Serene Calderon

dsc_5090.jpg

Dekari Moss

dsc_4946.jpg

Montana Weedman

Calendar

January 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button