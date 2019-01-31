Travel advisory still in effect, some closings reported

While a travel ban related to yesterday's blizzard-like conditions was lifted last night, this morning a travel advisory remains in effect and is expected to remain in place until 7 p.m.

A winter storm warning is in place until 7 p.m. though the current forecast doesn't show much snow for Batavia today. That, of course, could change.

The photo above is from a reader of a truck rollover accident at Lewiston and South Main in Oakfield that occured around 10:30 p.m. The road is still closed but should reopen soon. The truck was carrying 80,000 pounds of blueberries. Complicating the effort to get it up right were the powerlines overhead. National Grid installed a new utility pole at that location overnight.

Updates on closings (for our prior post on closings, click here):

The Richmond Memorial Library will remain closed today.

WW at First United Methodist Church on Lewiston Road, Batavia is cancelled.

Pembroke Diagnostics - 860 Main St, Corfu

Cardiac Rehab - 215 Summit Street, Batavia

LeRoy Lab Services - 3 Tountas Avenue, LeRoy (LeRoy Primary Care remains open)

Town Hall in Darien is reopening today, but delayed by two hours.

Classic Optical - 44 Batavia City Centre, Batavia

The Divine Tree - 19 Main St., Leroy

Chassix is open and employees are asked to report for work.

UMMC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center is closed.

Send closings and cancelations to [email protected].

UPDATE 9:01 a.m.: We just spoke with Tim Yaeger, emergency management coordinator. He said the forecasters with the National Weather Service say they expect a lake effect snow band that is currently south of Genesee County to shift north sometime this morning. The band should stay south of the Thruway. This could mean more snow and wind for Batavia, and if the shift does occur, certainly for the southwestern part of the county. He said, "they used words like two-thirds of the county" could be hit by the band. "It's sunny now but we don't want anybody to get lulled into the idea that the storm is past," Yaeger said. The travel advisory and state of emergency remain in effect. He said county officials will re-evaluate the situtation around noon.

UPDATE 9:35 p.m.: There's a report of drivers stuck at the Flying J getting aggitated. Drivers are reportedly yelling at each other.