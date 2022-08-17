Two men indicted on murder counts in deaths of two men at Alexander dairy farm

Prince Wilson Raul Cruz

A Genesee County Grand Jury has indicted two men of murder for the death of two dairy farm workers in Alexander in March.

Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince Wilson, 23, of Albion, are both charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, arson in the second degree, and petit larceny.

They both face a minimum prison sentence of 15 to 40 years in prison if convicted.

They are accused of killing Elibander "Ivan" Morales and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez at 10216 Alexander Road, Alexander on March 11.

Morales was 30 and Hernandez, 29. Both were born in Mexico and had been employed in the U.S. for an unspecified amount of time.

Deputies responded to the dairy farm at 9:59 p.m., March 11, when dispatchers received a report of a disturbance in a bunk house. A short time after deputies responded, smoke was seen coming from the bunkhouse and Alexander Fire was dispatched. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Deputies found two victims dead inside the bunkhouse.

Cruz and Wilson are accused of killing Morales and Hernandez, of setting the fire, and of stilling cash, a suitcase, a laptop, and other personal property.

