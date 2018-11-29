Local Matters

November 29, 2018 - 5:41pm

Updated photo released of suspect in Amber Alert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, byron, news, notify.
guillermo_torres-acevedo_updated_photo_0.jpg
Guillermo Torres-Acevedo

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: Amber Alert canceled. The girl has been located and is safe. The suspect has also been located.

The suspect in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from Byron shaved his head before this morning, according to Sheriff Bill Sheron.

This evening, the Sheriff's Office released an updated photo of Guillermo Torres-Acevedo with short hair and a trimmed Van Dyke-style beard. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, Kamerie Elliot willingly got into Torres-Acevedo car at about 8 a.m. today and left with him and hasn't seen since.

She is considered in "imminent danger or serious harm and/or death" and an Amber Alert has been issued.

The suspect vehicle is a blue Dodge Journey are New York HHP5458.

Kamerie currently has hair that is died cotton candy blue.  

If you have information or spot the vehicle or either individual, call 9-1-1 or (585) 343-5000.

For more information, our previous story: Girl from Byron missing after leaving with man ordered to stay away from her

amberalertcarnvo2912018.jpg

This is not a picture of the vehicle but it looks like the vehicle in this photo.

 

Law Enforcement has come a long way. Schools too.

