Vehicle fire with person inside vehicle reported on Thurway in Pembroke

A vehicle fire is reported by the Thruway Authority in the area of mile marker 401.8 with a person still inside the vehicle.

Flames reportedly showing.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Fall Fire dispatched.

It's possible that the person doesn't even realize the vehicle is on fire. There is no indication the person is disabled or that the fire is the result of an accident.

UPDATE 12:09 p.m.: Pembroke and Indian Falls back in service. Unfounded.