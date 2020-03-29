Vehicle removed from garage in Stafford, preventing structure fire after fuel spill

A fuel gas leak from a vehicle parked in a garage at 5561 Clinton Street Road, Stafford, sparked a fire at about 7:50 p.m. yesterday.

Stafford Fire Chief Matt Hendershott said that a vehicle owner was working on a vehicle when the fire started. The vehicle owner and the owner of the garage managed to pull the vehicle from the building before fire crews arrived.

As a result, the vehicle owner was transported to an area hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation.

Hendershott said because the vehicle was removed from the structure, the structure did not catch fire.

Stafford fire responded with additional manpower from South Byron and Town of Batavia fire responded for traffic control.

Reader-submitted photos.

(Initial Report)