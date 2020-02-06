Video: Byron-Bergen drops home game to O-A, 60-54

Video Sponsor

Joey Burdick scored 18 points to help propel Oakfield-Alabama over the Bees at Byron-Bergen on Thursday night, 60-54.

The Hornets are now 12-4 and Byron-Bergen falls to 10-6.

Travis Wiedrich scored 15 points for O-A and Kam Cusmano scored 13.

For B-B, Nick Baubie scored 16 points, Alex Brumsted scored 12, and Kevin Smith scored 11.

Also in Boys basketball on Thursday:

Batavia beat Brighton, 65-34. Batavia is now 11-4.

Attica beat Pembroke 57-44. Pembroke is 7-9.

Elba beat Notre Dame 75-70. Elba is 14-3 and ND is 12-4.

Geneseo beat Pavilion 69-58. Pavilion is 2-14

Alexander beat Holly 61-46. Alexander is 1-9.

