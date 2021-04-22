April 22, 2021 - 12:28pm
Video: Ellicott Station developer updates Batavia Development Corp. board
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ellicott Station, bdc, batavia, business.
Buffalo developer Sam Savarino, who has been working for years to close financing on Ellicott Station (former Soccio & Della Penna and Santy's Tire properties), met via Zoom this morning with the Batavia Development Corp. Board of Directors and gave the members an update on the progress of the project, which should start with site cleanup soon.
