August 2, 2019 - 11:53am
Video: GLOW Corporate Cup 2019
posted by Howard B. Owens in GLOW Corporate Cup, batavia, YMCA, video.
John Schnitter, of Geneseo, with a time of 16:32, won the GLOW Corporate Cup 5K in Batavia on Thursday.
Kimberly Tomasik, of Orchard Park, was the top female with a time of 18:36 and a fourth overall finish.
In second place, William Buckenmeyer, of Batavia, with a time of 17:40. In third place, and first in the 18-29 division, Collin Mulcahy, of Batavia, with a time of 18:07.
The second- and third-place women were Liz Bender, of North Chili, 19:04, and Kimberly Mills, of Oakfield, 19:38.
