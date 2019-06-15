Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 15, 2019 - 4:39pm

Video: Interview with Nic Ready, Muckdogs player and Air Force Academy grad

posted by Howard B. Owens in muckdogs, baseball, sports, Vic Ready, batavia, video.
Video Sponsor

Nic Ready, who recently graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, where President Donald Trump singled him out and called him up to the stage -- made his professional baseball debut with the Muckdogs on Friday night.

Ready, from Poway, Calif. (San Diego County) is the son of Randy Ready, a former major league player whose career included a stint with the San Diego Padres.

Click here for a game report and video.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button