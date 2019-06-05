June 5, 2019 - 5:52pm
Video: Kinderfarmin' at Reyncrest Farms in Corfu
posted by Howard B. Owens in kinderfarmin', agriculture, corfu, Reyncrest Farms, video.
More than 600 students from every district in Genesee County visited Reyncrest Farms in Corfu this morning for the Farm Bureau's annual Kinderfarmin' Day, where kindergarteners get a chance to learn about where their food comes from and what happens on farms.
Formerly known as Dairy Days, when it focused on first-graders, it's been a regular event in Genesee County for more than 40 years, and Genesee County is the last county in the state still holding the event annually.
