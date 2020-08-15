Local Matters

August 15, 2020 - 2:56pm

Video: Larger than expected turnout for free rabies clinic at fairgrounds

posted by Howard B. Owens in Rabies Clinic, health department, video, pets.
At one point Thursday, cars lined up for free rabies shots for their pets were backed up on Route 5 and a deputy was dispatched to assist with traffic control.

Sarah Balduf, environmental health director for Genesee County, said it was a larger than normal turnout for the rabies clinic and that cars started lining up at 2:30.  Staff members started processing paperwork and vaccinating pets as soon as they were set up, ahead of the 4 p.m. start time, which helped workers keep up with the stream of cars coming through the fairgrounds.

