Video: Man rescued from attic window of house on fire in Corfu

When Brian Schollard, a deputy coordinator with Genesee County Emergency Services and a former Corfu fire chief, arrives this afternoon at 13 East Main St., Corfu, he found heavy smoke coming from an attic window and a man hanging from the window trying to escape from the smoke.

Since no fire crews were on scene yet, he checked with a business across the street and the business did in fact have a tall ladder available.

Schollard and a Corfu patrol officer worked together to get the ladder in place and Schollard climbed to the attic window and helped the man, who has not been identified, down.

The victim had cuts on his feet and possible minor smoke inhalation, Schollard said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation for Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger said it appeared to have started on the first floor.

