Video: Sights and sounds at the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic
Terry Hills hosted the 33rd Annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic.
Featured in the video, QB Josh Allen, Jim Kelly, Chris Berman, Thruman Thomas, Eric Wood, and Commissioner Roger Goodell, who makes it clear, if Buffalo taxpayers want to keep the Bills, they're going to need to pony up for a new stadium.
With all due respect, F**K Goodell.
NYS, Erie County, and Buffalo put $80MM into Ralph Wilson Stadium, and it serves its purpose well. I'm sorry that the Bills still have a situation where ultra-wealthy fans must sit in the cold (and sun - it does happen) with the peons, but crikey a new stadium could approach $1B. NYS, like many states, has over $1B in infrastructure maintenance to take care of.
A number of years back David Cay Johnston devoted a chapter in a book to the major sporting leagues and how they were subsidized by the various municipalities. Over a 20 year period the leagues collectively made approximately $4 billion in profits... over that same 20 year period, states, counties, and cities subsidized approximately $4 billion in building and upgrading stadiums. What a coincidence...
