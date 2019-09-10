Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 10, 2019 - 9:41pm

Video: Union Street milled as part of $2.3 million infrastructure project

posted by Howard B. Owens in video, Union Street, batavian, infrastructure.
Video Sponsor

Union Street has been plagued by water main breaks over the past few years but that should be the thing of the past with a new water line in place.

As part of a $2.3 million project, the city has replaced the water mains on Union Street, South Main Street, and Brooklyn Avenue, as well as replacing sidewalks and repaving the streets.

The cost of the project is covered primarily by grants and funds from the federal government, called Community Development Block Grants.

The project also included storm drain improvements at Williams Park.

The contract for the work was awarded in March to Randsco Pipeline Inc.

Today, Union Street was milled in preparation to lay down new asphalt.

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button