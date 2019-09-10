Video: Union Street milled as part of $2.3 million infrastructure project

Video Sponsor

Union Street has been plagued by water main breaks over the past few years but that should be the thing of the past with a new water line in place.

As part of a $2.3 million project, the city has replaced the water mains on Union Street, South Main Street, and Brooklyn Avenue, as well as replacing sidewalks and repaving the streets.

The cost of the project is covered primarily by grants and funds from the federal government, called Community Development Block Grants.

The project also included storm drain improvements at Williams Park.

The contract for the work was awarded in March to Randsco Pipeline Inc.

Today, Union Street was milled in preparation to lay down new asphalt.