Weather-related closures and cancellations

New closers and cancellations are being announced. For the previous list, click here. Email your closures and cancellations to [email protected]

Empire Tractor is closed today

is closed today Northgate Church to cancel Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services Scheduled services that were to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Northgate Church (8160 Bank Street Road) and Arbor House (350 Bank St) have been canceled due to travel bans and current weather conditions. There will be an online service available beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. To view the online service, visit northgatefmc.com or Facebook.com/northgatefmc

to cancel Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services Scheduled services that were to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Northgate Church (8160 Bank Street Road) and Arbor House (350 Bank St) have been canceled due to travel bans and current weather conditions. There will be an online service available beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. To view the online service, visit northgatefmc.com or Facebook.com/northgatefmc Batavia First Presbyterian Church . With the continued storm and travel ban in our county, we have made the decision to cancel in-person worship and go to an online option. The online Christmas worship will go live at 7 pm today, December 24. It will have a mix of prayers, readings, and music. Here is the link to use: https://www.facebook.com/fpcbatavia/videos/.

. With the continued storm and travel ban in our county, we have made the decision to cancel in-person worship and go to an online option. The online Christmas worship will go live at 7 pm today, December 24. It will have a mix of prayers, readings, and music. Here is the link to use: https://www.facebook.com/fpcbatavia/videos/. The East Bethany Presbyterian Church Candlelight Service scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. is canceled.

Candlelight Service scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. is canceled. Services at St. Padre Pio Parish are canceled tonight and tomorrow.

are canceled tonight and tomorrow. Byron Presbyterian Church has canceled tonight's and tomorrow's services.

has canceled tonight's and tomorrow's services. All Christmas masses cancelled at Resurrection Parish