Winter storm warning issued for Saturday through Sunday

The National Weather Service has upgraded the outlook for the expected winter storm this weekend to a warning with the possibility, starting at 1 p.m., Saturday, that the storm will bring up to 14 inches of snow to the region.

Winds could gust to 35 mph and temperatures are expected to be low and cold.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m., Sunday.

Travel is expected to be very difficult, potentially impossible, according to the weather service. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility.

Wind chills could make it feel like 15 below zero and frostbite on exposed skin could occur in as little as 30 minutes.