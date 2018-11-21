Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 21, 2018 - 4:06pm

Yngodess hosting K-9 fundraiser during Shop Small Saturday

posted by Howard B. Owens in The Yngodess Shop, news, downtown, batavia.

img_2012.jpg

As part of "Shop Small Saturday" in Downtown Batavia this weekend, the Yngodess Shop is hosting a benefit for the Sheriff's Office K-9 fund and to honor the memory of "Destro," the dog who worked patrol with Deputy Chris Erion for five years before dying in early October.

The Sheriff's Office has identified a possible replacement for Destro but is also planning on acquiring a second dog and training a new handler and funds raised through this event will help with the effort.

Yngodness owner Chris Crocker said the event at her shop Saturday will include tastings and specials to share.

Erion will be at the shop from 5 to 7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet.

"Please stop by and show your support for this great cause," Crocker said.

Photo courtesy the Sheriff's Office.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button