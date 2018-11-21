Yngodess hosting K-9 fundraiser during Shop Small Saturday

As part of "Shop Small Saturday" in Downtown Batavia this weekend, the Yngodess Shop is hosting a benefit for the Sheriff's Office K-9 fund and to honor the memory of "Destro," the dog who worked patrol with Deputy Chris Erion for five years before dying in early October.

The Sheriff's Office has identified a possible replacement for Destro but is also planning on acquiring a second dog and training a new handler and funds raised through this event will help with the effort.

Yngodness owner Chris Crocker said the event at her shop Saturday will include tastings and specials to share.

Erion will be at the shop from 5 to 7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet.

"Please stop by and show your support for this great cause," Crocker said.

Photo courtesy the Sheriff's Office.