Yorkie missing from its home in Bethany after being picked up man who said he was trying to find his home

Sam managed to get his doggie door unlocked and then wandered off.

At about 4:15 p.m., Saturday, a man was seen trying to get him from the side of the road near a neighbor's house, according to a witness who contacted Debbie Douglas, and so that couple stopped to help him. The man said he was going to check with the farm down the road to see if the dog belonged there and if not, he would take the dog to the shelter.

Debbie has contacted the animal shelters in Genesee and Wyoming counties and Sam is at neither shelter.

The man who picked up Sam is described as older, with a thin build, gray hair, tattoos on both arms and driving a red Chrysler Pacifica. The witnesses are almost certain that he has a gray beard also.

"We just really want to find him," Debbie said. "We appreciate that someone cared enough to pick him up and is taking care of him."

If you can assist in getting Sam home, call Debbie Douglas at (585) 356-0820 or Tom Douglas at (585) 356-0824. I am attaching photos.

UPDATE 10:18 p.m.: Sam is home safe. A couple from Medina had him and returned him.