Young golfers get into the swing of the sport at Batavia Country Club camp

Young golfers got a well-rounded experience at the annual Batavia Country Club Junior Golf Camp, according to Pro Tom Tucker.

The back-to-back camps were held in late July and early August.

The camp for kids 7-10 was July 25 through July 29 and the camp for kids 11-15 to was Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.

Instructors included Tucker, a Top-100 golf teacher, Roxanne Noeth, 14-time Batavia Country Club Women's Club Champion,

and Dominic NiCastro

Tucker said that during the week, golfers competed in various contests as well as team competitions along with their instruction and practice sessions.

"All in all, the kids had great weather, made new friends, and had a great time," Tucker said.

Submitted photos.

Top photo: Back row, left to right: Ashton Mapes, Aiden Flaherty, Mike Richenberg, Patrick Casey, Dan Mudrzynski, Hunter Sprague, Nolan Rogers, Joe Wujiec, Joe Mudrzynski, Garrett Morris, Front row, left to right: Dakota Ford, Melina Moscicki, Lena Meyer, Crimson Hurd Alex Tomidy, Luke Mills, Gavin Philp, Jacob Knowlton, Levi Fisher, Absent from photo: Maisse and Delia Yunker

Boys Champion - Brayden Jachimowicz shot a 33 to squeak by Sawyer George and Cody Carlson by one stroke each. Girls Champion - Jada Fite shot a 33 and edged out Brooklyn Jachimowicz (Brayden's sister) by a single stroke in two very exciting finishes.