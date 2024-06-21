 Skip to main content

Batavia golfer Dave Barone betters age by four strokes at Batavia Country Club

By Howard B. Owens
golfer Dave Barone
Dave Barone
Submitted photo.

At age 74, Batavia resident Dave Barone accomplished a rare feat on Wednesday. He played 18 holes of golf at Batavia Country Club and show a career-best round of 70, two strokes under pare and four strokes under his age.

His friend Doug Cercere, who referred to Barone as a local bowling legend, credited the accomplishment to "Hours of practice that contributed to his single-digit handicap and this very impressive score over the 6,500-yard course."

His round was witnessed by Mickey Hyde, Nick DiFlippo, and Cercere.

