Batavia golfer Dave Barone betters age by four strokes at Batavia Country Club

Dave Barone

Submitted photo.

At age 74, Batavia resident Dave Barone accomplished a rare feat on Wednesday. He played 18 holes of golf at Batavia Country Club and show a career-best round of 70, two strokes under pare and four strokes under his age.

His friend Doug Cercere, who referred to Barone as a local bowling legend, credited the accomplishment to "Hours of practice that contributed to his single-digit handicap and this very impressive score over the 6,500-yard course."

His round was witnessed by Mickey Hyde, Nick DiFlippo, and Cercere.