Bergen's mainstay Viking Valhalla honored as one of state's historic businesses

Joseph Chimino, mayor of Bergen, Chris Sardou, Tom Sardou, owenrs of Viking Valhalla and Rose Bowl, and Assemblyman Steve Hawley. (The Christmas tree on the left is 65 years old).

Photo by Howard Owens.

Doc and Mary Sardou bought the Rose Garden Restaurant -- 30 years in business at the time -- in 1954, added a bowling alley three years later and renamed it Viking Valhalla in 1966.

The business is now run by Tom Sardou and his wife, Chris, and this year, Viking Valhalla celebrated its 70th anniversary as a Sardou family business, which helped the restaurant earn a spot on the New York Historic Business Preservation Registry.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley presented Tom and Chris a certificate on Wednesday commemorating the honor.

"We have a great history here of businesses that have been successful," noted Hawley at the start of his remarks, adding, "The fact that you're still here means an awful lot to folks that are here."

Village of Bergen Mayor Joseph Chimino agreed.

"Viking Valhalla is a great asset to our community," he said. "It's a fine place for dining and entertainment, and to say it's been here 70 years is incredible. On behalf of the community, we want to thank you for all your services."

The HBPR was established in 1920. The registry highlights the legacy of local businesses that have significantly impacted their communities, offering them recognition and support to continue growing and serving the public.

Tom Sardou said inclusion in the registry was a great honor. Chris added that it was an exceptional award.

"We just celebrated our 70th anniversary, and now to be inducted into the state's historic registry, it means a lot."

Turning to Tom, she added, "I think your parents are looking down and saying, 'Great.'"

