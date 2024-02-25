Elba beats Notre Dame to advance in Class D tournament

Elba beat Notre Dame on Friday in the Class D Girls Basketball Quarterfinal, 55-47.

Sydney Reilly and Lydia Ross both scored 20 points for the Lancers.

Emma Sisson scored 20 points for Notre Dame, and she had 12 rebounds. Lucia Fiorentino contributed 12 points and 5 rebounds. Sofia Falleti had 7 points and 14 rebounds.

"We had a tremendous season with many accomplishments," said Notre Dame Coach Vinny Falleti. "With two seniors and underclassmen, this team came together and worked so hard this season. Even though it wasn’t the ending we had hoped for, I am so proud of this team. Irish Proud!”

Elba plays in the Class D semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mount Morris against Avoca-Pratssburgh.

Photos by Debra Reilly