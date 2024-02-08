Former Elba player, coach honored during match between Elba and Notre Dame

Notre Dame beat Elba 68-55 in Girls Basketball on Wednesday.

The game, played at Elba, also served as a fundraiser in memory of Jordyn Torrey Augello, with the memorial foundation named in her honor, co-hosting the game. A raffle, braids and Tinsel by Jagged Edges, and gift certificates sold helped raise money for the University of Rochester Genetics, Epigenetics & Metabolism Research Program.

Augello was an Elba Lady Lancer who later returned to Elba to coach youth basketball.

A 2009 graduate of Cornell who became a partner in Torrey Farms, Augello died at age 30 in 2018.

In Wednesday's game, Sofia Falleti scored 22 points for the Irish. Emma Sisson scored 16 points, Nina Bartz scored 14, and Gianna Falleti scored 12.

For Elba, Sydney Reilly scored 19 points. Lydia Ross scored 12. Mariah Ognibene and Brea Smith each scored 11.

Photos by Kristin Smith.