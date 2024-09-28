Friday Night Football: Aggies defeat Notre Dame/BB 33-7

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba bounced back from last week's tough loss to defeat Notre Dame/Byron Bergen on Friday, 33-7.

The Aggies amassed 589 yards in total offense.

For OAE:

RB/LB Avery Watterson - 22 Carries, 181 Yards, 3 TDs, 10 Total Tackles, 2 TFLs

RB Jack Cianfrini - 318 All-Purpose Yards - 15 Carries, 236 Rushing Yards, 2 TDs, 3 Receptions 82 Yards, 1 2-pt Conversion Reception

TE/DE Aedyn Groth - 36-yard reception, 3 Tackles, 2 TFLs

QB Brayden Jachimowicz - 9/13 Passing, 110 Passing Yards

Notre Dame/BB:

WR Tristan Cephus - 36-Yard TD Reception from Senior QB Jeremiah Romero

"After last Friday's game, the message to our team this week has been about getting back to basics and re-setting our program standard," Coach Tyler Winters said. "We felt the boys had a phenomenal week of practice answering that challenge, so it was nice to see them come out tonight and finish a week of execution like we know they are capable of. We will enjoy the win and look to grow from it as we prepare for the next challenge that our Class D schedule presents us with."

Also on Friday:

Batavia beat Arcadia 34-0. Bronx Bucholz was 11-14 passing for 159 yards and one TD. He rushed for 119 yards on 14 attempts and scored twice on the ground. Zailen Griffen gained 88 yards rushing on 10 carries. He scored two TDs. Nolan Ball scored at TD, gaining 20 yards on three attempts. Lakoda Mruczek had five tackles and two interceptions. Brock Bigsby had 7.5 tackles.

Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry beat Le Roy/Cal-Mum 25-21. Jack Egeling gained 65 yards on 14 carries and had a kickoff return of 80 yards for a TD. Brady McClurg was 5-11 passing for 56 yards. Xavier Bown had seven tackles and an interception.

Photos by Debra Reilly.