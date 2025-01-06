Girls Basketball: Everybody scores in Notre Dame win

Notre Dame improved to 5-2 Saturday afternoon in Girls Basketball with a 63-22 win over Wheatland Chili at home.

Every Irish player contributed for a balanced win.

Leading the ND were the Falleti sisters, Sofia and Gianna, with 12 points each. Also contributing were Lucia Fiorentin with 11 points, Emma Fitch, 7, Riley Yunker, 7, Shirley Thompson, 6, Clairissa Milliman, 4, and Penny Jo Thompson, 4.

“Back-to-back games are very difficult, and I was happy that the girls could come out and have everyone contribute both on offense and defense.” Said Coach Vinny Falleti.

Photos by Pete Welker.