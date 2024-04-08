Golf Dedication: Using glow-in-the-dark balls during total solar eclipse at Terry Hills

Remote video URL

If you were in Genesee County on Monday were teed off that you didn't get to actually see the total eclipse that passed over the region, at Terry Hills, they were really teed off.

In the midst of the darkest minute, golfers hit glow-in-the-dark balls of the first tee, apparently just to say they played golf during a total eclipse of the sun.

Terry Hills Golf Course hosted an eclipse party, including a special menu with food items such as Total Eclipse Burger, Blackout Caesar Salad, and Supernova Nachoes.

Golfers also received a commemorative "I Saw the Eclipse at Terry Hills April 8th 2024" golf ball.

Photos and video submitted by Danielle Rotondo