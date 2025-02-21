Hawley gets view of homegrown success story in first visit to Craft Cannery in Bergen

Assemblyman Steve Hawley and Craft Cannery owner Paul Guglielmo Thursday in Bergen.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Assemblyman Steve Hawley loves learning about successful entrepreneurs who set up shop in his district, and on Thursday, Hawley met Paul Guglielmo, owner of Craft Cannery in Bergen, for the first time.

"This is what we all read about and hear about from yesteryear, in a lot of ways, an individual who has an idea -- he missed his Grandpa's Italian sauce, that Sunday tradition -- and he missed that so much that in his heart and his mind and his wallet, he said, 'Maybe I can do this and make Grandpa's sauce,'" Hawley said during a tour of the plant. "Here we are today. A great, great example of what you can do if you put your mind, hard work and long hours into an idea."

Guglielmo started bottling Grandpa's sauce in 2016, moved into the Bergen plant in 2019, and he and partner Tom Riggio purchased it in 2020.

He said his company's manufacturing capacity in 2019 was about 200 gallons of sauce and related products a day, and now the plant produces 1,000 gallons a day. That includes Guglielmo's branded sauces as well as sauces and similar products for other brands.

"We're doing about 10 times what we were doing in 2019 in terms of gross revenue. Employee-wise, this was a three-employee operation on May 1, 2020, which is the day we actually took over the plant," Guglielmo said. "It was three employees. And today, we're at 19. The square footage went from the back of that old pizzeria, which was 5,000 square feet to today, it's 11,600 square feet."

Hawley said he hadn't spoken with Guglielmo specifically about possible trials and tribulations of starting a business in the challenging regulatory environment of New York, but the fact that Guglielmo has succeeded here is a testament to his hard work.

"If you put your mind on anything, no matter where you are, and you you give it your all, there never is a guarantee in life, but oft times, you're rewarded because of that hard work, that investment, and the belief in yourself and your product," Hawley said. "So it's New York, but we hope more people come, and we hope more people stay."

Photo by Howard Owens.