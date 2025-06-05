Kinderfarmin' has been memory maker for over four decades in Genesee County

Building memories. That’s been the tradition of Kinderfarmin' for more than four decades.

Natasha Sutherland of Stein Farms in Le Roy, a member of the Genesee County Farm Bureau and one of the event’s organizers, said Kinderfarmin’ is the county’s key connection between local agriculture and its youngest residents.

“Kinder farming is the one educational piece that we have in this county to connect our future with our agriculture,” Sutherland said. “Agriculture is our economic powerhouse for this county, between the processing and the farms, we are the engine of Genesee County. So it’s teaching these kids young, why there’s farms, why there’s tractor trailers on their roads, why agriculture is so vital to their community.”

The annual event drew 600 students and about 400 adults on Wednesday to Post Farms in Elba, owned by Jeff Post.

Sutherland said the hands-on experience leaves a lasting impression on children.

“The best part about today is that every kid will take away something different because today is engaging. They’re not behind a desk, they’re not sitting in front of a screen, they’re engaging. So it is wild to see what each kid’s little takeaway is, they’ll remember something for years from today,” she said.

She recalled a recent encounter that underscored the event’s impact.

“I’ve been telling the story all morning," she said. "I went to Dick’s last night to grab some equipment, some extra tents for today, because it’s hot, and the girl at checkout remembered doing this. She’s 20, and she remembered this. I mean, that is the piece that is important to me. I’ve been on a farm before. I did that field trip when I was a kid, and this is why it’s important. That’s what I want to make those core memories.”

Post said this was the second time his farm hosted the event recently, and before that, it was at least 35 years ago.

“I know that we hosted it like 35 years ago, because I remember coming here when I was in first grade for the same—it’s not what it is now. But yeah, we’ve hosted it several times over the years,” he said.

He expects Post will host the event for the next two years, as well.

He said it’s essential for the community to see what dairy farming has to offer.

“I think it’s important to show the community what dairy has to offer so that they understand that when they see tractors on the road and people farming, they know what’s going on. We’re the number one economic driver in Genesee County, and it’s good to let people know.”

Post said he hopes the experience encourages children to try local dairy.

“I just hope that they want to try something else besides the crappy milk they get in school, and understand that it’s good for them and it’s healthy," he said. "We've got a real problem with unhealthy people in this country, and dairy could be the solution to it.”

He said he was glad to host the event.

“I’m glad that we had a good day that it wasn’t raining and, yeah, we look forward to hosting it the next couple of years.”

Photos by Howard Owens.