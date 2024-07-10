Le Roy CSD preparing for board retreat with discussion on cultural awareness, being a good citizen, life beyond graduation

Merritt Holly, Le Roy superintendent.

Photo by Howard Owens.

As part of the Le Roy School Central School District's strategic plan, cultural awareness and what it means to be a good citizen will be a greater focus in the coming year.

Superintendent Merritt Holly briefed the Board of Education on the process to define those terms and goals before the district's retreat on Aug. 6.

"I guarantee I'm gonna get seven, I hope I do get seven different definitions from you of what it means to you and how it applies to both of our buildings," Holley said. " I'm going to have you look at it as a district-wide setup of what cultural awareness means to you. ... The other part I'm going to have you define is what it means to be a successful citizen?"

He's asking other district administrators to provide their definitions as well.

The results will be shared with the instructional team and they will start take a look, he said, at getting some idea of a definition.

Other stakeholders, he said, will also be asked for input.

"We're trying to alleviate the craziness of the Aug. 6 retreat and really get some things (in place) ahead of time so we can have good dialogue and conversation," Holly said.

Once the initiative is in place, Holly told the board, he will report back during the year on the progress the district is making in these areas.

The questions will be sent to board members in a Google doc, along with other topics of conversation related to the district's mission statement and vision statement.

"We should get in the routine here now and understand what our mission statement and what our vision statement is, what are the goals inside of those mission and vision statements," Holly said. "Then most importantly, what you're going to hear ad nauseam throughout this year, and it's a point of emphasis for us, is our graduation outcomes."

That includes ensuring students are ready for college or careers after receiving a diploma.

"Things like accountability, responsibility, effective communicators, community minded critical thinkers, able to persevere, able to embrace diversity," Holly said. "So those are the things you're going to hear from us throughout the year."