Man accused in death of Sheriff's sergeant tells friends and family, 'my life over'

Remote video URL

Michael J. Elmore, accused of actions that lead to the death of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, who is being held in Monroe County Jail, arrives at the Town of Batavia Court on Tuesday afternoon. The group of people on the hill are Elmore's friends and family members.

Photo by Howard Owens.

As he left Town of Batavia Court on Tuesday afternoon, Michael J. Elmore, accused of actions at Batavia Downs on Sunday morning that led to the death of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello shook his head "no" and told a group of friends and family members, "My life is over."

"I love you, bro," somebody responded.

He could then be heard in the back of the patrol car sobbing.

As is standard for an initial arraignment in court, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea. Elmore is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. on April 9 for further proceedings. He is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $100,000 cash bail. His case is likely to go to a grand jury and eventually be transferred to Genesee County Court.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Robinson said District Attorney Kevin Finnell will be leading the prosecution on the case. He said the investigation is ongoing, and the people are not yet ready to hand over evidence (called discovery) to the defense.

Attorney Joseph Lobosco has been assigned to represent Elmore.

The courtroom was filled to near capacity with Santratello's family members and members of the local law enforcement community, including Sheriff William Sheron, Undersheriff Bradley Mazur, Deputy Chief Joseph Graff, and Deputy Chief Brian Frieday.

Elmore is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B felony, aggravated assault upon a police officer, a Class B felony, and burglary in the second degree. The manslaughter charge is based on alleged intent to cause serious physical injury. The aggravated assault includes an allegation of using a deadly weapon. The burglary charge includes the alleged use of a dangerous instrument.

The charges stem from an incident early Sunday morning, at 12:43 a.m. Sanfratello responded to a report of a disturbance in a bar at Batavia Downs.

There, Sanfratello confronted Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, of Batavia and ordered Wilcox to leave the building. While being escorted out, she allegedly became combative with Sanfratello. Court documents state that she hit Sanfratello several times with the intent to injure him.

At some point during this confrontation, Elmore reportedly became involved. He was told to leave the casino and did leave, according to court documents, but "immediately" returned with "chains" in his hands. The police now describe these chains as "a thick piece of jewelry or necklace commonly worn around one's neck."

Elmore is accused of striking Sanfratello in the face and neck with the piece of jewelry and of getting Sanfratello in a chokehold. At some point, according to an initial police press release, Sanfratello deployed his taser. While struggling with the suspect, Batavia Downs security officers and civilians attempted to assist him. He became unresponsive. CPR was performed. He was later pronounced dead by a county coroner.

Wilcox is charged with burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony and attempted assault in the second degree, a Class E felony.

She appeared in court later Tuesday afternoon, but The Batavian was unable to attend her hearing.

The cause of Sanfratello's death has not been released. There are unconfirmed reports that he suffered some sort of medical issue.

Elmore has a lengthy arrest recording. In 2009, he was accused of shooting a teen with a BB gun at the former skate park in Batavia. In 2012, he was charged with disorderly conduct following a fight on State Street. He was charged with a burglary at Sherwin-Williams in 2013. In 2015, he was accused of sending threatening texts to another person. He also has a prior history of tangling with law enforcement. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration during an incident in 2022 at the former Days Inn. In 2022, he was also accused of slashing tires on vehicles.

Previously:

Social media photo of Michael Elmore wearing gold chains. Court documents say Elmore attacked Sanfratello with "metal chains." On Tuesday, Batavia PD clarified that the alleged objects used were "a thick piece of jewelry or necklace commonly worn around one's neck."