Byron-Bergen fell to Notre Dame in Boys Basketball on Monday, 62-58.

For Notre Dame, Jaden Sherwood scored 20 points, Ryan Fitzpatrick, 16, and Makyell Walker, 10.

Braedyn Chambry scored 21 for the Bees, and Brody Baubie scored 10.

In other Boys Basketball action, Batavia beat HFL 61-57. Carter Mullen scored 19 for the Blue Devils. Casey Mazur and Aiden Bellavia each scored 12.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.