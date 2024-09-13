Photos: Pavilion's 5th Annual Gopher Gathering

You might call it an open house -- those timeless school events that bring parents to the school to meet their children's teachers.

But in Pavilion, folks call it the Gopher Gathering.

On Thursday, Pavilion High School held its 5th annual Gopher Gathering.

The event is a chance for the school community to come together to enjoy good food, live music, and games and also learn about academic opportunities available at the school.

Besides learning about classes they might have overlooked, it's a chance for students and parents to learn about campus activities, including clubs students might join.

Photos by Howard Owens.