Photos: Schools open with smiles and anticipation for new year

Batavia City Schools, like other school districts in Genesee County, opened its doors on Thursday morning for the first time of the 2024-25 academic year.

At Batavia Middle School, Superintendent Jason Smith was on hand to welcome students back to classes.

"The opening of school is always a special day for our students, families and staff," Smith said. "There is always a high degree of excitement and optimism with the start of a new school year, and we love having our halls and classrooms filled with the sounds of children, be they three years old or 18 years old, and all ages in between. Welcome back, Blue Devils!"

