Former Pittsburg Steeler running back Jerome Bettis signs a Buffalo Bills helmet for a fan prior to the shotgun start of the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic at Terry Hills on Monday.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Football stars, movie stars, and men and women successful in the business world came together at Terry Hills on Monday for a good cause -- making life better for children in Western New York.

It was the annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic.

The event raises money for Kelly For Kids, the charity founded by the former Bills' great to provide assistance to disadvantaged and disabled youth in the region.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Lou Piccone sings the National Anthemn, a tournament tradition.

AnthemPhoto by Howard Owens.

Jim Kelly

Photo by Howard Owens.

Booker Edgerson and Chris Berman greet each other prior to the start of the tournament. Edgerson was a cornerback for the Bills from 1962 to 1969. Berman is the legendary ESPN Sportscenter anchor.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Actor Christopher McDonald, best known perhaps for his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Eric Wood, former center for the Buffalo Bills.

Photo by Howard Owens.