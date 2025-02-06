Rep. Tenney claims her staff violently threatened but no substantiation provided

Rep. Claudia Tenney announced late Wednesday that members of staff were the targets of violent threats.
The Batavian asked a spokeswoman for Tenney for copies of police reports or other documents substantiating the claims. She said Tenney's office would make no further statement about the matter.
The public information officer for Capitol Police also declined to confirm the alleged threats.
Here is Tenney's statement;
“Unfortunately, our team had to contact law enforcement today on three separate occasions due to threats of violence and intimidation against our staff members. I am appalled by these threats and am calling on everyone to express their First Amendment Rights in a peaceful and compassionate way. Our team of expert caseworkers are dedicated to serving all of the constituents in NY-24 with compassion and professionalism. I can confidently say that our team is among the very best in Congress. I am grateful to the Capitol Police and local law enforcement for their swift response and commitment to the safety and security of everyone who is seeking help in our offices as well the safety and security of our staff. If you have a comment our concern you would like to share with our office, please visit tenney.house.gov to speak to a member of our team.”