Reyncrest in Corfu hosts Upstate Niagara's first Farm Fest

For the first time, Upstate Niagara Cooperative on Saturday held a Farm Fest at Reyncrest Farms in Corfu.

The event drew 350 employees as well as members of the 250 farms that participated in the cooperative.

"I'm hoping for connection," said Kelly Wells, chief human resources officer for Upstate, who led the effort to bring the event together. "It's a great time of the year. It's fall. Harvest season's coming to a close, and it's an intimate way to bring people together to learn more about farming and to connect and understand how they play a role in making great products."

There were activities for the kids, stations for photo ops, corn hole, food, milk, ice cream, farm demonstrations and a hay ride.

Wells said the event was a "resounding success."

CEO Kevin Ellis said the event was a great employee and member appreciation event.

“While our corporate team members and member farm families may have different day-to-day roles, they all play an integral part in bringing quality milk to homes across the region. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to connect with and celebrate our team outside of the typical workday,” said Ellis. “At UNC, we are committed to fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among our growing workforce.”

The event, he said, is another way to demonstrate that Upstate is a great place to work.

“The market and consumer demand for milk and dairy products continues to grow and, with that, the opportunity for Upstate Niagara Cooperative to establish itself as an employer of choice in the region grows as well,” adds Ellis. “We know our collaborative work environment is what makes UNC great, and that really shines through at events like Farm Fest where all team members and families can come together as one.”

Photos by Howard Owens