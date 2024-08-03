Students in Camp Hard Hat celebrate completion of 10th project in Genesee County Park & Forest

Participants in 2024's Camp Hard Hat in Genesee County Park celebrated the completion of a new foot trail bridge in the park with a ribbon cutting.

A group of 25 6th through 10th graders from throughout Genesee County celebrated on Friday the completion of a trail bridge in Genesee County Park & Forest.

It's the 10th project members of Camp Hardhat have completed in the park in the past eight years.

"This is part of bringing this park into the community," said instructor Rich Monroe. "These kids are part of this community as if they were CCC workers way back in the 30s. This is your park kids. It's your park forever."

The names of the participants, along with business sponsored, are enshrined on a metal sign attached to the bridge.

The program introduces the students to the building trades, combining math, process thinking skills, the use of power tools, safety, and the advantages of teamwork.

They also learn the principles of design and construction from area industry leaders such as Bill Hayes from Turnbull HVAC, Keith Berlinski from Hot Wired Electrical, Joma Akana of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC), Dustin Beardsley from Rochester Davis-Fetch Corporation, Lindsie Cook from Livingston Associates, and Taylor McCabe from McCabe Enterprises Electrical Contractor.

Karyn Winters, Business Education Alliance director, and Rich Monroe, a Camp Hard Hat instructor.

Rich Monroe introduces Claudia, part of that Camp Hard Hat team, complimenting her positive energy and noting that even at her small size, she's a fierce rugby player.

Rich Monroe noted that Fernando Cacho is as good a person and hard worker as he is happy, handsome and charming.

