Terry Hills charity golf tournament raises more than $16K for JT's Journey

Photo by Howard Owens.

On Thursday afternoon, Danielle Rotondo, general manager at Terry Hills, presented JT Turnbull with $16,228.55 -- the total of funds raised at a charity golf tournament held at the course on Saturday.

The funds will assist Turnbull with expenses related to lifestyle adjustments following a spinal injury while skiing in January.

Rotondo set a fundraising goal of $10,000 for the event.

There is also and ongoing GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $100,000 to assist Turnbull.

