Tornado watch issued until 9 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of Western New York, including Genesee County.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: There is a warning in place now until 1:45 p.m. for Darien and Pembroke. At 1:11 p.m., a tornado was reported in Billington Heights and over East Aurora, moving northeast at 40 mph. The weather service warns, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

