WBTA's innovations, commitment to community lead to BID's Business of the Year award

BID Executive Direcotor Shannon Maute looks on as WBTA owner Jim Ernst accepts the station's Business of the Year Award.

Photo by Howard Owens.

WBTA, Batavia's hometown radio station, was honored on Thursday by the Business Improvement District as the BID's Business of the Year.

BID Director Shannon Maute praised station owner Jim Ernst for the innovations he's initiated that have helped keep Batavia residents engaged.

"They have really gone a long way with changing how things are done at this radio station," Maute said.

Ernst gave credit to his staff.

"I didn't do anything special except put a really great team together," Ernst said. He singled out staff member Marc Tillery as "the one who did all the work," especially with his efforts to get the station involved in the Box Car Derby, the Wine Walk, and the FeBREWary.

"I wouldn't have had this opportunity without Jim Ernst," Tillery said. "He's the one who brought me in nearly two years ago and I appreciate every chance he's given me."

Tillery was also recognized with the first-ever Supporter of the Year Award.

"Things have changed this year," Maute said before introducing Tillery. "New people are helping out and getting involved. And this person, I don't know if I could do as much as I have been doing without him. He's a huge supporter. He is always there to help. He helps promote. He comes up with all these new ideas."

Kelsey Dilcher, marketing and community coordinator at Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, was named Volunteer of the Year.

“Kelsey is always the first to help with anything that the BID needs," Maute said. "You always see her with a smile on her face. So, I just want to say thank you for everything that you do. I greatly appreciate you. You are down for everything and so I want to present you with this amazing award."

The BID's annual meeting was held at Center Street Smokehouse.

Alexandra Ortiz, front left, Jim Ernst, Rachel Berardini Ernst; Nicole Johnson, Lorne Way, Mark Tillery and Mitchell Ernst

Photo by Howard Owens

Maute and Kelsey Dilcher.

Photo by Howard Owens.