August 27, 2021 - 11:40am
Photos: Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic at Terry Hills
posted by James Burns in sports, terry hills, Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic, batavia.
Willie "Hutch" Jones
On Monday, Terry Hills Golf Course hosted the annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic, a year after it had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jim Kelly was unable to attend this year due to an injury.
Photos by Jim Burns.
Kato Kaelin
Fred Smerlas
Ed Rutkowski
Roger Goodell
Darryl Talley and Bruce Smith
Eric Wood
Warren Sapp
Daniel Baldwin
Team Terry Hills
Chris Berman
Comments