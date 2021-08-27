Local Matters

August 27, 2021 - 11:40am

Photos: Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic at Terry Hills

posted by James Burns in sports, terry hills, Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic, batavia.

untitled_shoot-6843.jpg

Willie "Hutch" Jones

On Monday, Terry Hills Golf Course hosted the annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic, a year after it had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.  

Jim Kelly was unable to attend this year due to an injury.

Photos by Jim Burns.

untitled_shoot-6835.jpg

Kato Kaelin

untitled_shoot-6853.jpg

Fred Smerlas

untitled_shoot-6867.jpg

Ed Rutkowski

untitled_shoot-5475.jpg

untitled_shoot-6878.jpg

Roger Goodell

untitled_shoot-5488.jpg

Darryl Talley and Bruce Smith

untitled_shoot-6887.jpg

Eric Wood

untitled_shoot-6894.jpg

Warren Sapp

untitled_shoot-5494.jpg

Daniel Baldwin

untitled_shoot-5509.jpg

Team Terry Hills

untitled_shoot-5522.jpg

Chris Berman

