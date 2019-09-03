So Fresh: GO ART! debuts its Farm to Table Dinner on Sept. 14

GO ART! is hosting a Farm to Table Dinner on Sept.14th.

Drawing on its mission of expanding the culinary arts and cultural richness of farms in Genesee and Orleans counties, GO ART! is hosting a Farm to Table Diner September 14th.

Farm to Table events have become extremely popular in the last few years, typically selling out in just a few days. GO ART’s! event is expected to be just as popular as the many other similar events held around the country in rich and diverse farming communities such as ours. The splendid diversity of the local food and expert preparation by the Genesee Valley Education Partnership Culinary Program, led by Executive Chef Tracy Burgio, are not to be missed.

Guests will enjoy live music and food that could not possibly be any fresher in the magical restaurant without walls at GO ART! at Bank and Main streets. It is sure to please all who attend.

The four-course feast costs $105 per person and will feature local produce, beef, chicken and a vegetarian option. Click here to see the menu.

Because this is the debut farm to table dinner in Batavia hosted by GO ART!, as a special thank you for those attending, diners who book this year will be able to pre-purchase tickets for next year's event before tickets are available to the public.

For information on purchasing tickets, please click here.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Culinary Arts Club at GVEP.

Photos courtesy of DixieLand Images | Marcy Morgan.